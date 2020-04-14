



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Chilly weather has arrived and rain and snow chances could be on the way.

High temperatures today will only be in the mid-40s, while morning temperatures will fall to the mid-30’s.

We may see a little sunshine to start the day before clouds roll in by 10:00 a.m.

There are also two chances for some snow over the next 48 hours, with both chances coming due to mid-level lows moving by.

The first chance arrives this afternoon with snow likely for the Laurel Highlands.

Other places like Pittsburgh up north to Butler will likely see brief and light snow along with flurries for the afternoon and into the overnight hours.

A freeze warning for Greene County is in effect for Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

We get to do it all over again on Wednesday afternoon with a better chance for snow sliding through during the afternoon and evening hours.

