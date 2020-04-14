



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Rite Aid says it plans to open drive-by coronavirus testing sites at stores in multiple states, including Pennsylvania.

The company used a pilot site in Philadelphia and is now adding a site on Linglestown Road in Harrisburg.

That site will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week and can conduct about 200 self-swab nasal tests a day. The tests will be taken in the parking lot.

Today, in coordination with @HHSGov, we are expanding our drive-thru, public COVID-19 testing locations to Harrisburg, PA, and more store locations coming soon. Read more about our plans for testing here: https://t.co/tdivz5nKTq pic.twitter.com/xIoVKh5Tg5 — Rite Aid (@riteaid) April 14, 2020

In a press release, Rite Aid says it expects to have additional COVID-19 test locations opening “soon” in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Michigan, Connecticut and Virginia.

“Rite Aid is pleased to build on the success of our pilot site in Philadelphia with a new COVID-19 testing location in Harrisburg. We plan to have additional testing sites at stores across seven states in the coming weeks” said Heyward Donigan, President and CEO of Rite Aid, in a press release.

Testing will be free for people who meet CDC criteria, are at least 18 years old and can provide government issued identification.

Aside from the Harrisburg location, the company did not say where plans for more tests sites were in the works.

