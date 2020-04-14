



ARNOLD, Pa. (KDKA) — Six workers at the Smithfield Foods plant in Arnold have reportedly tested positive for Coronavirus.

According to the Tribune-Review, the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1776 President Wendell Young said that four people reported positive tests last week, and two more tested positive as of Monday.

The affected employees have reportedly not been at the plant for days.

KDKA reached out to the company over the weekend and were told by representatives that they would not confirm cases of COVID-19 at their facilities.

The new Coronavirus cases come as Smithfield Foods announced the temporary closure of its facility in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Of the 3,700 people who work at the facility, more than 200 have tested positive for COVID-19.

The South Dakota facility produces almost 5% of the nation’s pork products.

Smithfield’s CEO warns that closures like this are pushing the country “close to the end’ in terms of our meat supply.