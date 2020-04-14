



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The NFL Draft is less than a month away, and each day of April leading up to the selections, KDKA will profile players on the Steelers’ radar.

Today, we take a look at the defensive line.

The Steelers could use another interior defensive lineman.

They have a huge hole to fill after the departure of Javon Hargrave, who signed a big free agent deal with the Eagles.

The Steelers did make a couple moves this offseason to bolster the defensive front. They traded for the Ravens’ Chris Wormley and also signed the XFL’s “sack machine” Cavon Walker.

The Steelers still have big Dan McCullers, who’s back for his 7th season with the team and last year’s 6th round draft pick, Isaiah Buggs on the roster.

Expect to see Pittsburgh use one of the 6 picks on an interior defensive lineman.

Auburn’s Derrick Brown is one of the top nose tackles in this year’s draft and he’ll be gone at some point on day one along with South Carolina’s Javon Kinlaw.

Buggs’ former teammate at Alabama, Raekwon Davis, could be a day two or three guy and is most likely on the Steelers’ radar. Defensive line coach, Karl Dunbar held the same job at Bama a couple years ago, so he is very familiar with Davis, who is big, 6’7, 311 pounds and is one of the best run defenders in the draft.

Missouri’s Jordan Elliott, who left early for the draft and Ohio State’s DaVon Hamilton could also be options on day 3.