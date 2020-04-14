PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As evidence of flattening the curve increases, so does talk of getting things back to normal.

But a travel agent who has been under lockdown in Italy cautions about being too hasty.

The coronavirus surfaced in Italy on Feb. 20, and the country went on lockdown March 9.

Lucia Camporese owns a travel agency near Venice.

“The rules say we can’t move far from our homes, more than 200 meters,” Camporese said.

She says those in violation are fined and could face jail time.

“I have a special permit. I have to sign something and the police will check if it’s true that I am the owner of a certain office,” Camporese added.

The coronavirus has slammed Italy and captured their respect.

Italy is a couple of weeks ahead of the United States and is flattening its curve. But there is little talk of letting up.

“I sympathize with the feeling but not with the actions,” Camporese said. “It’s really important not to go out.”

And no one is more anxious to get life moving again. The shutdown is killing Camporese’s business

She doesn’t expect travelers to return anytime soon.

“I do not think people will be internationally traveling this summer,” she said.

“The absence of people and the silence, which is really real. If people want to perceive the difference, they have to listen to the silence,” Camporese added.