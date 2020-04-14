PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – In a time where no WPIAL or PIAA sports are being played due to coronavirus, the WPIAL released a bright spot Tuesday morning. It announced its 2021 WPIAL Hall of Fame Class.

The league decided this class would be moved and become the 2021 class rather than the 2020 class because of the Coronavirus. Therefore, the 14th annual class will be inducted a year later. Among the list of inductees includes Aliquippa High School football standout Darrelle Revis.

Revis played college football at the University of Pittsburgh before spending 11 seasons in the National Football League, playing eight of them with the New York Jets.

The class also featured two Greater Latrobe H.S. graduates: cross country athlete Natalie Bower Toman and tennis star Michaela Kissell-Eddins.

Rifle standout Rob Gaglani (Avella H.S.) and former Penn State wrestler James Gulibon (Derry H.S.) received the honor for their respective sports.

Katie Miller Gee (Hempfield H.S.), a 2019 quarterfinalist in the U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur tournament was recognized for her contributions on the links. Two-time NCAA Champion diver Samantha Pickens (Franklin Regional H.S.) rounded out the list of athletes.

Being recognized for their outstanding leadership as coaches Gene Klein (Soccer) of Quaker Valley H.S. and Joseph C. Maize (Baseball) of Peters Township H.S. were selected.

Other categories of honor included all-time teams.

Recipients of those include: the 1980 North Hills Softball team, and 2004 Upper Saint Clair boys’ soccer team. Both teams claimed WPIAL and PIAA titles in those respective seasons.

Tom Evans, Amy Caprino and David Hayes are being welcomed for their efforts as officials or contributors.

The Courage inductee, elected based off their overall impact on the WPIAL, went to Anthony Chiccitt of Bethel Park H.S. He spent time working with the WPIAL and Bethel Park football, basketball and baseball.

For now, the WPIAL and PIAA spring seasons are on hold. No decisions have been made on the 2020-21 Fall Athletic Seasons due to the continuing developments with the Coronavirus outbreak.