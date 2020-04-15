



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The stay-at-home directive continues and with comes a growing feeling of frustration that there is little to look forward to.

It’s the little things we miss the most or as one woman told KDKA, “I miss normalcy.”

The current normal means no dinners out, no movies, no trips to the mall or the ball game.

Family counselor James Shamlin of the Cranberry Psychological Center suggests getting closer to the people who are closest to you.

“Spend time with the people in your home, stay close to them, spend time cuddling on the couch or sitting next to each other closely,” Shamlin said.

Outside your home, he says, there’s nothing to keep you from your neighbors, socially distanced of course.

“Get out and sometimes go over to a neighbor’s house and sit 10 feet apart in chairs around that fire,” Shamlin said.

He says so many people claim they never have time to exercise.

Well, that excuse is gone.

“Have walking dates to meet up with those friends and family, stay 7 or 8 feet apart and have the opportunity to get that exercise that we all are longing for,” Shamlin said.

And Shamlin says embrace technology to connect with long-lost friends and relatives.

And use it for entertainment.

“Through game playing virtually and also the opportunity to have things like virtual happy hours. Also, engage in our church and spiritual services,” Shamlin said.

Shamlin says there is also time to do those projects that have been put off around the home.

In other words, hit the “honey-do list.”

He says the key to not getting overwhelmed by the circumstances is to “focus a little more on what control I do have on the present and the future. Create plans for the future. Come up with that list of people that you are looking forward to having dinner with and where you want to go when times allow.”