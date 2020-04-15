BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pa. Health Dept. Says Statewide Cases Climb To 26,490
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting two more Coronavirus-related deaths and 11 additional cases of the virus throughout the county.

The county-wide total of COVID-19 cases now stands at 904 and 26 deaths.

Of the the patients, 146 have been or are hospitalized.

There are still more cases in women than in men. The Health Department says 53 percent of the patients are female, and 48 percent of them are male.

The age range data remains nearly unchanged as well.

Thirty-eight percent of the county’s coronavirus patients are in the 25 to 49 age range. Twenty-eight percent are between ages 50 and 64. Twenty-five percent are above the age of 65.

Here is the county’s full breakdown:

  • 00-04 – 2 (less than 1%)
  • 05-12 – 4 (less than 1%)
  • 13-18 – 10 (1%)
  • 19-24 –72 (8%)
  • 25-49 – 344 (38%)
  • 50-64 – 250 (28%)
  • 65 + — 222 (25%)

