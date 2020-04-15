



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting two more Coronavirus-related deaths and 11 additional cases of the virus throughout the county.

The county-wide total of COVID-19 cases now stands at 904 and 26 deaths.

Of the the patients, 146 have been or are hospitalized.

This is the COVID-19 Daily Update from the Allegheny County Health Department (ACHD) for April 15, 2020. The following data includes all counts since March 14, when the first case was reported in the county. pic.twitter.com/oIlQ3yXNpn — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) April 15, 2020

The county’s COVID-19 Dashboard, with additional demographic info, is available by going to https://t.co/xgXnlePTs9. It is updated each day by noon & also shares data on race and provides confirmed case info in different age groupings and categories. — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) April 15, 2020

There are still more cases in women than in men. The Health Department says 53 percent of the patients are female, and 48 percent of them are male.

The age range data remains nearly unchanged as well.

Thirty-eight percent of the county’s coronavirus patients are in the 25 to 49 age range. Twenty-eight percent are between ages 50 and 64. Twenty-five percent are above the age of 65.

Here is the county’s full breakdown:

00-04 – 2 (less than 1%)

05-12 – 4 (less than 1%)

13-18 – 10 (1%)

19-24 –72 (8%)

25-49 – 344 (38%)

50-64 – 250 (28%)

65 + — 222 (25%)

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:

Stay with KDKA for the latest on the developing story.