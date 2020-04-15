



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Social media challenges are a growing trend to help pass the time at home, but the Better Business Bureau is telling people to stop doing them.

The #Classof2020 Facebook challenge is one of the most popular as of late.

People are asked to post their senior class portraits on social media as a way to support graduating seniors who had the remainder of their final year of high school put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Caitlin Driscoll of the Better Business Bureau says these types of posts are actually putting the poster at risk.

“It could also inadvertently give scammers access to your personal information, opening you up to the risk of identity theft,” Driscoll said.

Other popular social media challenges ask people to post photos of their pets, list the cars they’ve owned or their favorite movies.

The #Classof2020 Facebook challenge may lead people to post their graduation year, high school name and mascot.

“People think it’s innocent fun, but may not be thinking that they’ve used a lot of that information for security questions and answers to different financial accounts,” Driscoll said.

Along with the risks involved with the #Classof2020 Facebook challenge, some don’t believe it’s a good way to support graduating seniors.

In a KDKA poll with 320 respondents, 81 percent thought the challenge did not actually show support for seniors.

Driscoll says it’s best to avoid partaking in social media challenges altogether.

Those that have should consider changing their security questions and passwords.

Driscoll adds people need to be on high alert when giving out their information right now.

Scammers tend to be busier when people are more likely to be distracted.

“Scammers also target people based on current events, high-profile, stressful situations that are happening,” Driscoll said. “Certainly, the COVID-19 pandemic falls under that category.”