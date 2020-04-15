



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the owners of a local bridal shop have turned their wedding boutique into a machine of giving.

Clarissa Boutique is known for its specialty bridal headpieces and other accessories. But now they are known for making masks.

“Who would think that a bridal shop would turn into a charity?” said Gretchen Jackowski.

That’s exactly what has happened. For the last few weeks, Jackowski and her two sisters — all owners of Clarissa Boutique in Lawrenceville — have been making face masks at home, taking orders online, shipping them out and even doing curbside pickup.

This all began when family members started asking for masks.

But Jackowski says behind this new business is a promise to make a difference.

“So we were making all kinds of fashionable mask and they are all reversible, washable. And now we are taking orders on a daily basis and we are going to give the proceeds to the food bank,” Jackowski said.

Jackowski and her sisters have made more than 200 masks at $10 each, and the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank will reap the benefits.

Clarissa Boutique has been a place where brides have shopped in Pittsburgh and beyond since the early 1950s.

Jackowski says there was never a time when the shop was not busy.

It still is, just a different kind of business.

“This is a way that we think we can give back, something that we are able to do. We are able to help and make a difference,” Jackowski said.