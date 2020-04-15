BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pa. Health Dept. Says Statewide Cases Climb To 26,490
By Brenda Waters
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the owners of a local bridal shop have turned their wedding boutique into a machine of giving.

Clarissa Boutique is known for its specialty bridal headpieces and other accessories. But now they are known for making masks.

“Who would think that a bridal shop would turn into a charity?” said Gretchen Jackowski.

That’s exactly what has happened. For the last few weeks, Jackowski and her two sisters — all owners of Clarissa Boutique in Lawrenceville — have been making face masks at home, taking orders online, shipping them out and even doing curbside pickup.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

This all began when family members started asking for masks.

But Jackowski says behind this new business is a promise to make a difference.

“So we were making all kinds of fashionable mask and they are all reversible, washable. And now we are taking orders on a daily basis and we are going to give the proceeds to the food bank,” Jackowski said.

Jackowski and her sisters have made more than 200 masks at $10 each, and the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank will reap the benefits.

Clarissa Boutique has been a place where brides have shopped in Pittsburgh and beyond since the early 1950s.

Jackowski says there was never a time when the shop was not busy.

It still is, just a different kind of business.

“This is a way that we think we can give back, something that we are able to do. We are able to help and make a difference,” Jackowski said.

