PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With schools closed for the rest of the academic year, Susan Koeppen decided to check in with the kindergarten class at St. Bede School in Point Breeze for her ongoing series, “Checking In with Susan Koeppen.”

The class is led by Amanda Vogel, who says online teaching and handling a pandemic is “not something they teach you in college.”

When the physical building shut down in March, the students and teachers switched to online lessons almost immediately.

“It is interesting, and it’s growing me as a teacher. That’s for sure,” says Vogel.

She gets together twice a week on Zoom with the kids so they can all socialize and see each other.

She let Koeppen join in on one of their meetings. Getting a word in edgewise proved to be a challenge, but these kids were ready to answer questions.

Koeppen: What’s the worst part of being stuck inside?

Vanessa: Doing my homework. (laughter)

Koeppen: Vera, how are your brothers treating you?

Vera: Terrible. (laughter)

She’s probably kidding, right?

We may have also learned too much information. “My mom’s having a boy,” said one student.

They all agreed that they are having fun playing at home, but they miss their friends and the playground at school, and they can’t wait to be all back together again, one day.