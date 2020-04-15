PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Wednesday morning starts off cold but sunny morning skies will bring a bit of a warmup.
WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
A freeze warning is in place for Greene County through 9:00 a.m.
However, the morning sun will help temperatures climb to near 40 degrees by 10:00 a.m. The high temperature is expected to get to only about the mid-40s.
Clouds will roll in this afternoon with light rain and possibly even some snow showers arriving after 5:00 p.m.
Pittsburgh will likely see light rain after 5:00 p.m. and that could turn to snow showers after 8:00 p.m.
The weekend will be warmer after cooler temperatures on Thursday. Friday and Saturday high temperatures will near 50 degrees and then on Sunday, the high will reach near 60 degrees.
There will be chances for rain over the weekend with the best chance coming on Sunday afternoon. Most of the rain chances this week will arrive late in the day and are expected to wrap up before sunrise.
Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
You must log in to post a comment.