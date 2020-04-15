Comments
FALLOWFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A portion of Interstate 70 in Washington County was shut down overnight due to a tractor-trailer fire.
However, the fire isn’t the worst part.
The truck was carrying toilet paper and paper towels.
The fire happened around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday night in the westbound lanes near the Dunningsville exit.
Westbound lanes were shut down between exits 25 and 27 so the scene could be cleared and the fire extinguished.
The cleanup took about five hours.
All lanes have since been reopened.
