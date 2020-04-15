INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) – Two residents of Indiana are under investigation after state police discovered a mushroom growing operation inside their apartment.

Around 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Indiana Police along with Pennsylvania State Police served a warrant for the Water Street apartment after receiving information regarding the psilocybin mushroom growing operation.

Their search found an active growing operation, a large amount of mushrooms in various states of growth, mushrooms harvested for sale, and various forms of drug paraphernalia.

Charges against the occupants, a 39-year-old man, and a 26-year-old woman are pending.

Indiana County Children and Youth Services were also called and helped police when it was found a child was also living in the apartment.

According to the United States Drug Enforcement Administration, psilocybin is a hallucinogenic chemical obtained from certain types of fresh and dried mushrooms. They say the chemical can cause hallucinations, nausea, vomiting, muscle weakness, and lack of coordination.

The identity of the residents and the charges they are facing has not yet been made available.