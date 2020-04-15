NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) — A man is facing charges in Westmoreland County, accused of beating his girlfriend’s son so violently that the child is now on life support.

Keith Lilly, Jr., is facing charges of aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person.

He was arrested earlier this month in connection with an incident that happened on March 26 at a home on Fifth Avenue in New Kensington.

The 2-year-old child was found unresponsive and rushed to Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh where he remains in the pediatric ICU.

Neighbor Shannell Felton says she knows the little boy well.

“He’s loving, shows a lot of care, just a kid, just a 2-year-old little boy,” said Shannell Felton, a neighbor.

Investigators say Lilly attacked the child, leaving him with a fractured skull, a brain bleed, significant bruising, bodily injuries to the eyes and mouth, other fractures in the process of healing and indications of past sexual abuse.

“That’s sick,” Felton said. “That’s really sick.”

Felton says she and others in the apartment building noticed injuries to the child and even contacted Westmoreland County Children and Youth Services, but claims no one came to investigate.

“The bruises and blacks eyes, like, we’ve seen and all that that’s not acceptable,” she said.

The victim’s mother declined comment. Meanwhile, Felton’s thoughts are with a little boy who investigators say is not likely to survive.

“I, like, tear up literally all day. That’s all I think about,” she said.

Citing privacy reasons, Westmoreland County Children and Youth Services are not commenting on the case.

KDKA’s Ross Guidotti spoke with Lilly’s mother who said she denies her son’s involvement in the incident.

Lilly remains in the Westmoreland County Jail on $250,000 bond.

Westmoreland County detectives and New Kensington Police continue to investigate.

New Kensington Police say they have not ruled out more charges and more arrests.

Lilly is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on May 7.