WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) – Kennywood has released the new logo for The Old Mill.

The logo debuted in the Kennywood’s news letter and was released on Twitter yesterday.

In March, Kennywood announced Garfield’s Nightmare would be restored to the Old Mill this season. The ride was originally built in 1901, and has had several different themes since then.

The park says by popular demand, the western-themed Old Mill will return in 2020 with some new twists.

However, the 2020 season has been delayed because of the coronavirus outbreak. The park won’t open on May 2 as planned but a new date hasn’t been set.

