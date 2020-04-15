WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) – Kennywood has released the new logo for The Old Mill.
The logo debuted in the Kennywood’s news letter and was released on Twitter yesterday.
In case you missed it…we debuted the new logo for The Old Mill yesterday in our e-newsletter. This is why you should subscribe if you haven't already! Sign up now: https://t.co/WYTdKl8DxA pic.twitter.com/MCjP4arVUC
— Kennywood Park (@Kenny_Kangaroo) April 14, 2020
In March, Kennywood announced Garfield’s Nightmare would be restored to the Old Mill this season. The ride was originally built in 1901, and has had several different themes since then.
The park says by popular demand, the western-themed Old Mill will return in 2020 with some new twists.
However, the 2020 season has been delayed because of the coronavirus outbreak. The park won’t open on May 2 as planned but a new date hasn’t been set.
