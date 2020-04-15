PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you’re stuck at home, restaurant chain Mad Mex wants to help lift your spirits.

Mad Mex has unveiled new Mar-GO-Ritas at all their open locations.

The 32-ounce frozen beverages are available for take out for $15.

Mad Mex posted the new on their Instagram page.

The restaurant says the to-go Margaritas are citrus flavored, and Pennsylvania takeout approved.

Mad Mex says they had to alter the recipe some to make it legal for takeout, using a malt beverage base rather than tequila.