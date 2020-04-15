Comments
MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) – A man crashed his car in front of the McKees Rocks Police Station late Tuesday night.
When first responders arrived, they found a 24-year-old man shot in the chest.
According to Allegheny County Police, he was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
Allegheny County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is assisting McKees Rock Police in the investigation.
County police are asking anyone with information to call their tip line at 1-833-255-8477.
