



HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Gov. Tom Wolf has announced a new order to protect essential employees who are still working during the coronavirus outbreak.

The order, signed by Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine, includes guidance on cleaning, social distancing and handling exposure to the virus.

Those who don’t comply with the requirements will either be cited, fined or have their license suspended. Enforcement will begin Sunday at 8 p.m.

In an effort to better protect workers, I'm announcing @SecretaryLevine's newest order. The order requires businesses to ensure safe work environments to mitigate the spread of #COVID19. It includes guidance on cleaning, social distancing, and handling exposure to the virus. pic.twitter.com/zAUfnwAD5g — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) April 15, 2020

Employers must provide masks to employees and make it mandatory that the masks are worn. Businesses must also install shields or barriers to separate cashiers and customers.

Occupancy in businesses isn’t allowed to pass 50 percent of the number on their certificate of occupancy.

All customers — except those buying medication, medical supplies or food — are required to wear masks and will be denied entry if they aren’t. The order includes guidance on making goods available for pick-up or delivery.

The order also issues guidelines about what to do if an employee tests positive for COVID-19.

There are several other guidelines, which you can read here.

