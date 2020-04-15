



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 63 additional Coronavirus-related deaths across the state, as well as 1,145 additional positive cases of the virus on Wednesday.

Total cases of the virus statewide now stands at 26,490. The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania now have cases of COVID-19. All patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

There are now a total of 647 deaths across the state, including in 26 Allegheny County.

State health officials say 111,094 patients have tested negative for the virus.

State Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said: “COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Pennsylvania, and even though the daily increases are not exponential, now is not the time to become complacent. We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families, our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but other people as well. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders.”

Forty percent of the cases have been diagnosed in the 25-49 age group. Nearly 29% percent of cases are between the ages of 50-64.

Here is the full age breakdown from the state:

Less than 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

6% are aged 19-24;

40% are aged 25-49;

Nearly 29% are aged 50-64; and

22% are aged 65 or older.

In addition to two new deaths, Allegheny County health officials confirmed today 904 cases of the virus — the most in Western Pennsylvania.

Here is the daily county-by-county breakdown:

Adams 64; Deaths 1

Allegheny 904; Deaths 26

Armstrong 29; Deaths 1

Beaver 158; Deaths 14

Bedford 9; Deaths 1

Berks 1335; Deaths 28

Blair 12

Bradford 19

Bucks 1300; Deaths 51

Butler 150; Deaths 5

Cambria 14; Deaths 1

Cameron 1

Carbon 112; Deaths 6

Centre 72

Chester 658; Deaths 25

Clarion 16

Clearfield 9

Clinton 8

Columbia 131; Deaths 3

Crawford 16

Cumberland 131; Deaths 4

Dauphin 271; Deaths 5

Delaware 1882; Deaths 59

Elk 2

Erie 42

Fayette 58; Deaths 3

Forest 5

Franklin 78

Fulton 2

Greene 23

Huntingdon 12

Indiana 43; Deaths 1

Jefferson 2

Juniata 47

Lackawanna 527; Deaths 26

Lancaster 914; Deaths 29

Lawrence 55; Deaths 5

Lebanon 349; Deaths 2

Lehigh 1922; Deaths 25

Luzerne 1567; Deaths 27

Lycoming 30

McKean 4

Mercer 47

Mifflin 15

Monroe 872; Deaths 28

Montgomery 2475; Deaths 82

Montour 44

Northampton 1251; Deaths 25

Northumberland 56

Perry 17; Deaths 1

Philadelphia 7347; Deaths 132

Pike 268; Deaths 7

Potter 4

Schuylkill 212; Deaths 3

Snyder 24; Deaths 1

Somerset 14

Sullivan 1

Susquehanna 40; Deaths 1

Tioga 13; Deaths 1

Union 23

Venango 6

Warren 1

Washington 71; Deaths 1

Wayne 75; Deaths 2

Westmoreland 237; Deaths 11

Wyoming 13

York 381; Deaths 4

The entire state remains under a Stay-At-Home Order. Also, all non-life-sustaining businesses have been ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide indefinitely.

