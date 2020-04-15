Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Pirates are getting involved in a massive COVID-19 study.
According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, 400 members of the organization will take part in testing for COVID-19 antibodies.
Along with the Pirates, 10,000 people across Major League Baseball will also be part of the study, according to CBS Sports.
The goal of the study is to determine how widespread the virus is in metropolitan areas.
Volunteers from the Pirates in both Pittsburgh and Bradenton will particpate.
