PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The first City of Pittsburgh employee has died from Coronavirus-related complications.

According to Department of Public Works officials, the victim has worked for Environmental Services. City officials say he did not contract the virus at work.

He was a truck driver who started working for the city in 1995.

His name and age are not being released at this time.

In a press release, Mayor Bill Peduto says: “I am praying for his family, friends and co-workers in these tragic times. The pandemic may be global but it’s still hitting us very close to home.”

The city is putting black ribbon decals on their refuse and recycling trucks in his memory.

