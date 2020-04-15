PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Penguins General Manager Jim Rutherford announced on Wednesday that the team has signed 2017 seventh-round draft pick William Reilly to a two-year entry-level contract.
Reilly was chosen by the Penguins with the 217th overall selection of the 2017 NHL Draft.
Reilly attended prospect development camp at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex from 2017-2019.
The 6-foot-2 inch, 197-pound defenseman is fresh off his senior season at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.
Last season Reilly ranked second in goals (8) and fifth in points (22) among defensemen in the conference. Reilly also led the team in plus/minus at plus-14 and power-play points with nine.
Reilly was named a finalist for the “Best Defensive Defenseman” and was named to the conference’s Second All-Star Team. During his time at RPI, Reilly posted 22 goals and 46 assists in 139 career games.
“Will had an impressive year in 2019-20 after continuing to improve during his four years at RPI,” Rutherford said in a press release.
“His commitment to working hard and improving his conditioning has paid off. We are happy to add another young player, increasing our organizational depth on defense.”
The deal will begin with the 2020-21 season and will run through the conclusion of the 2021-22 campaign.
