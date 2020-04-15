



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, is making recipes with Easter dinner leftovers!

Post Easter Ham Salad Sandwiches

Ingredients:

1 cup room temperature cream cheese

4 tablespoons mango chutney (or more to taste)

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard (or more to taste)

1 pound baked ham coarsely chopped (left over from Easter or thick sliced fresh from the deli)

Sea salt and freshly cracked black pepper to taste

8 slices pumpernickel bread

½ English cucumber ~ thinly sliced

4 radishes – washed and thinly sliced

Directions:

In a medium size bowl, combine the cream cheese, chutney and Dijon mustard. Add in the ham (I chop my ham in a food processor being very careful not to over process). Season with salt and pepper taste.

To assemble the sandwiches:

Toast the bread lightly and on 4 slices, evenly distribute the cucumber slices on each slice of bread and then pile on enough ham salad to cover well – you may have more ham salad than you will need and can refrigerate it and use it within a day or two. Top the ham salad with the sliced radishes and the remaining bread slices. Slice each sandwich diagonally and serve immediately.

Serves: 4

Post Easter Egg Salad Sandwiches

Ingredients:

¼ cup minced red onion

1 small clove garlic, minced very fine

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice, or more to taste

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard, or more to taste

½ cup finely chopped celery

½ cup mango chutney

¾ cup mayonnaise (or more to taste)

12 hard-cooked eggs, shelled and chopped

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

½ cup whole salted almonds, coarsely chopped

8 slices pumpernickel bread

Arugula

Directions:

In a medium bowl combine onion, garlic, and lemon juice. Gently blend in mustard, celery, abou a third of the chutney, and enough mayonnaise to taste.

Gently fold in eggs then taste for seasoning, adding salt and pepper as needed. Refrigerate until just before serving. Sample for balance, adding more lemon juice and/or chutney to taste. Fold in almonds.

Lightly toast the pumpernickel bread and top 4 of the slices with the egg salad – top with arugula and remaining pumpernickel bread slices.

Slice each sandwich diagonally and serve immediately.

Serves: 4