



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The NFL Draft is less than a month away, and each day of April leading up to the selections, KDKA will profile players on the Steelers’ radar.

Today, we take a look at the offensive tackle position.

Both starting tackles are coming back for the Steelers this season (Alejandro Villanueva and Matt Feiler) and they also signed reserve Zach Banner, who was a restricted free agent.

Pittsburgh also has Chukwuma Okorafor on the roster, who can play both tackle and guard.

Depth is definitely a need for the Steelers at the tackle position. Most consider this a deep draft for offensive lineman, so with that being said, the team might target a tackle in the middle rounds.

One player that’s intriguing and is a prospect the Steelers had dinner with is Boise State tackle Ezra Cleveland. He left Boise a year early and we know how much Pittsburgh likes to draft younger players. Cleveland is tall, 6’6, and is one of the fastest lineman in the draft. He is projected to go in the 4th round, which seems like the right spot for the Steelers.

The team also met with West Virginia’s Colton McKivitz. Even though McKivitz played tackle, some scouts think he could also play guard. Position flexibility is definitely something the Steelers hold in high regard. The former Mountaineer is projected to be a late day 3 pick.