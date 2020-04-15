PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Walmart is dedicating an hour for grocery pickup for populations deemed most at-risk for contracting COVID-19.
According to Walmart, each day between 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. pickup will be reserved for customers over 60-years-old, first responders, those with disabilities, and anyone designated high-risk by the Centers for Disease Control.
“Now more than ever, families are relying on our pickup service to help get quality, fresh groceries to their homes as safely as possible,” said Tom Ward, senior vice president, Customer Product. “These are extraordinary times, and we are constantly looking for ways we can help deliver that same peace of mind to all our customers, particularly those who are most at-risk.”
Walmart’s pickup associates are following social distancing and sanitation orders and pickups are contact-free.
On Walmart’s website, customers can select “At-Risk Only” as a time slot for grocery pickup to opt-in for that hour.
Information on curbside pickup can be found on their website.
