



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department says the number of Coronavirus-related deaths has shot up to 38, and the total number of cases of the virus county-wide now stands at 925.

The Health Department confirmed 21 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. Of the those patients, 162 have been or are hospitalized.

They are also confirming 12 additional deaths due to delay in the number of deaths being added to the surveillance system. According to the Health Department, the victims have been over the age of 55.

This is the COVID-19 Daily Update from the Allegheny County Health Department (ACHD) for April 16, 2020. The following data includes all counts since March 14, when the first case was reported in the county. pic.twitter.com/Vm7oHFIgLP — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) April 16, 2020

The county’s COVID-19 Dashboard, with additional demographic info, is available by going to https://t.co/xgXnleyiAB. It is updated each day by noon and also shares data on race and provides confirmed case info in different age groupings and categories. — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) April 16, 2020

There are still more cases in women than in men. The Health Department says 53 percent of the patients are female, and 48 percent of them are male.

The age range data remains unchanged from yesterday.

Thirty-eight percent of the county’s coronavirus patients are in the 25 to 49 age range. Twenty-eight percent are between ages 50 and 64. Twenty-five percent are above the age of 65.

Here is the county’s full breakdown:

00-04 – 2 (less than 1%)

05-12 – 4 (less than 1%)

13-18 – 10 (1%)

19-24 –73 (8%)

25-49 – 348 (38%)

50-64 – 257 (28%)

65 + — 231 (25%)

