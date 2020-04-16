



BRIGHTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – An ice rink in Beaver County has been refrozen to be used as a contingency morgue if needed during the coronavirus outbreak.

A Beaver County commissioner tells KDKA Bradys Run Park Ice Arena was refrozen at the beginning of April as part of the county’s mass fatality plan, which has been in place for two decades.

#BREAKING Beaver Co. Commissioners tell me they’ve refrozen Brady’s Run Park Ice Arena as a contingency morgue. PEMA tells them there are 104 confirmed and suspected cases of #COVID19 at Brighton. This move is part of a mass fatality plan the county made 20 years ago. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/XCeA7oMZQc — Nicole Ford (@NicoleFordTV) April 16, 2020

However, before the rink is used, there are a few other options like the morgue at Heritage Valley and a refrigerated truck on-site that can hold 20 bodies.

Right now, the county commissioner tells KDKA the morgue hasn’t been needed yet as the next of kin has claimed every body so far. As of Thursday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 14 coronavirus-related deaths in Beaver County and a total of 168 cases.

The Beaver County commissioner says 70 of the county’s total cases are at The Brighton Rehab and Wellness Center. There are also 34 pending or suspected COVID-19 cases there. The last information KDKA has received says 11 residents there have died.

RELATED STORIES:

The commissioner says Brighton Rehab has not requested emergency management or officials’ help outside of its original request for PPE a few weeks ago.

The nursing home is operating under the assumption that all of the almost 800 people living or working at the facility have the virus.

In a statement released last week, the nursing home said: “We join with an increasing number of healthcare professionals who are urging all Americans to presume you are positive and to take action to prevent the virus you may carry from spreading to others.”

“We also ask you to presume that your seemingly healthy neighbors are positive as well. We are asking the same from each and every member of our staff and asking them to act as if each of them and each resident may be positive so that we slow the spread.”