PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With the current pandemic leading to stay-at-home orders and calls for social distancing, it has been a particularly difficult time for pregnant women and new moms.

In her ongoing series “Checking In with Susan Koeppen,” Susan Koeppen checks in with Dr. Priya Gopalan, the head of psychiatry at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital.

“I think there’s a lot of anxiety around having a baby right now,” says Gopalan. “Sometimes irrational guilt about having a baby and putting those babies at risk.”

To help women cope, UPMC has activated telemedicine so patients can video chat with doctors about their anxiety and depression.

“You should call your doctor or your OB,” says Dr. Gopalan, if you are having symptoms.

“It’s been a really good thing and it’s really helped cut down on a lot of the barriers,” she said.

Many women have to cancel appointments because of transportation issues or childcare issues, and the switch to telemedicine has helped women keep appointments.

“Being able to do these video visits has allowed us to reach moms in their homes and give them the care that they need,” says Dr. Gopalan.

If you need help and aren’t sure where to turn, you can call 412-624-2000.