



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Scattered snow showers appeared on the radar early Thursday morning.

Thursday is going to be a chilly spring day with highs in the mid-to-low 40s. However, it’s going to feel a lot cooler than that through the afternoon with wind speeds of up to 10-20 mph and gusts likely topping 30 mph.

The likelihood of afternoon precipitation is low but it cannot be ruled out that something light could come in off of Lake Erie.

Thursday will also be a partly cloudy day.

Friday will be an interesting day, most will be seeing rain with some snow north of I-80. Some models, however, show the rain-snow line setting up right on top for Allegheny County.

The weekend will begin warming up on Saturday with a high of 50 and some early morning precipitation.

Then on Sunday, it will be sunny and pleasant with a high of 61 and a chance of afternoon rain.

