BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pa. Health Dept. Says Statewide Cases Climb To 26,490
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By Ron Smiley
Filed Under:Pittsburgh Weather, Ron Smiley, weather, Weather Forecast


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Scattered snow showers appeared on the radar early Thursday morning.

WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Thursday is going to be a chilly spring day with highs in the mid-to-low 40s. However, it’s going to feel a lot cooler than that through the afternoon with wind speeds of up to 10-20 mph and gusts likely topping 30 mph.

Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center

The likelihood of afternoon precipitation is low but it cannot be ruled out that something light could come in off of Lake Erie.

Thursday will also be a partly cloudy day.

Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center

Friday will be an interesting day, most will be seeing rain with some snow north of I-80. Some models, however, show the rain-snow line setting up right on top for Allegheny County.

The weekend will begin warming up on Saturday with a high of 50 and some early morning precipitation.

Then on Sunday, it will be sunny and pleasant with a high of 61 and a chance of afternoon rain.

Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.

Comments