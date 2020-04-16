Comments
BRENTWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) – Allegheny County Police are investigating what they’re calling a potential “gun battle.”
Police say they found evidence of a gun battle on the 3100 block of Clermont Avenue in the borough of Brentwood. They say a 911 call led them to the scene around 11:17 a.m. Thursday.
Investigators say a tan-colored sedan with two males inside was seen fleeing the scene.
They have not found anyone injured in connection with the incident yet.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-833-255-8477.
