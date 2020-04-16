PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — South Hills police officers, firefighters and EMS workers lined up outside St. Clair Hospital to cheer and thank health care workers during a shift change.
On Thursday, Mt. Lebanon firefighters were joined on scene by the Mt. Lebanon Police, Medical Rescue Team South Authority, Dormont Fire, Castle Shannon Fire, Kirwin Heights Fire/EMS, Glendale Fire, Bower Hill Fire, Bridgeville Fire, Scott EMS and numerous other public safety agencies to thank the workers.
“These men and women are on the front lines of the pandemic and work diligently day in and out,” the Mt. Lebanon Fire Department said on Facebook.
St. Clair Hospital appreciated the support.
“A very heartfelt thank you to our local public safety officials. Our fire, police and EMS partners were onsite today at St. Clair Hospital, helping to raise the spirits of our staff during a shift change. We’re beyond grateful for all of their hard work and dedication during the COVID-19 health pandemic. Thank you for being amazing partners in this time of need,” the hospital posted on Facebook.
