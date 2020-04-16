BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Says Death Toll Jumps To 38
ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — The Allegheny County police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot in Pitcairn.

Officials said on Wednesday at 7:10 p.m., the Pitcairn Police Department responded to a call for shots fired at the intersection of Fourth Street and Highland Avenue.

Evidence of a shooting was found in the 500 block of 5th St., but officials said there was no evidence of any injuries.

Officials later learned a 16-year-old boy was driven to a local hospital after being shot in the arm.

The victim is in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

