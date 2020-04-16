Comments
ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — The Allegheny County police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot in Pitcairn.
Officials said on Wednesday at 7:10 p.m., the Pitcairn Police Department responded to a call for shots fired at the intersection of Fourth Street and Highland Avenue.
Evidence of a shooting was found in the 500 block of 5th St., but officials said there was no evidence of any injuries.
Officials later learned a 16-year-old boy was driven to a local hospital after being shot in the arm.
The victim is in stable condition.
The investigation is ongoing.
