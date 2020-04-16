PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 1,245 additional positive cases of Coronavirus on Thursday, in addition to 60 more deaths.
Total cases of the virus statewide now stands at 27,735. The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania now have cases of COVID-19. All patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.
There are now a total of 707 deaths across the state, including in 38 Allegheny County.
State health officials say 113,735 patients have tested negative for the virus.
Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said: “COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Pennsylvania, and even though the daily increases are not exponential, now is not the time to become complacent. We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families, our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but other people as well. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders.”
Forty percent of the cases have been diagnosed in the 25-49 age group. Nearly 29% percent of cases are between the ages of 50-64.
Here is the full age breakdown from the state:
- Less than 1% are aged 0-4;
- Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;
- 1% are aged 13-18;
- 6% are aged 19-24;
- Nearly 40% are aged 25-49;
- Nearly 29% are aged 50-64; and
- Nearly 23% are aged 65 or older.
In addition, Allegheny County health officials confirmed a large jump in deaths on Thursday due to a system delay. There are now 925 cases and 38 deaths.
Here is the daily county-by-county breakdown:
- Adams 64; Deaths 1
- Armstrong 29; Deaths 1
- Beaver 158; Deaths 14
- Bedford 9; Deaths 1
- Berks 1335; Deaths 28
- Blair 12
- Bradford 19
- Bucks 1300; Deaths 51
- Butler 150; Deaths 5
- Cambria 14; Deaths 1
- Cameron 1
- Carbon 112; Deaths 6
- Centre 72
- Chester 658; Deaths 25
- Clarion 16
- Clearfield 9
- Clinton 8
- Columbia 131; Deaths 3
- Crawford 16
- Cumberland 131; Deaths 4
- Dauphin 271; Deaths 5
- Delaware 1882; Deaths 59
- Elk 2
- Erie 42
- Fayette 58; Deaths 3
- Forest 5
- Franklin 78
- Fulton 2
- Greene 23
- Huntingdon 12
- Indiana 43; Deaths 1
- Jefferson 2
- Juniata 47
- Lackawanna 527; Deaths 26
- Lancaster 914; Deaths 29
- Lawrence 55; Deaths 5
- Lebanon 349; Deaths 2
- Lehigh 1922; Deaths 25
- Luzerne 1567; Deaths 27
- Lycoming 30
- McKean 4
- Mercer 47
- Mifflin 15
- Monroe 872; Deaths 28
- Montgomery 2475; Deaths 82
- Montour 44
- Northampton 1251; Deaths 25
- Northumberland 56
- Perry 17; Deaths 1
- Philadelphia 7347; Deaths 132
- Pike 268; Deaths 7
- Potter 4
- Schuylkill 212; Deaths 3
- Snyder 24; Deaths 1
- Somerset 14
- Sullivan 1
- Susquehanna 40; Deaths 1
- Tioga 13; Deaths 1
- Union 23
- Venango 6
- Warren 1
- Washington 71; Deaths 1
- Wayne 75; Deaths 2
- Westmoreland 237; Deaths 11
- Wyoming 13
- York 381; Deaths 4
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:
- CDC Coronavirus Information
- CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
- Pennsylvania Department of Health Information
- Pennsylvania County-By-County Map
- Allegheny County Health Department Information
The entire state remains under a Stay-At-Home Order. Also, all non-life-sustaining businesses have been ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide indefinitely.
