



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 1,245 additional positive cases of Coronavirus on Thursday, in addition to 60 more deaths.

Total cases of the virus statewide now stands at 27,735. The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania now have cases of COVID-19. All patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

There are now a total of 707 deaths across the state, including in 38 Allegheny County.

State health officials say 113,735 patients have tested negative for the virus.

#COVID19 Update (as of 4/16/20 at 12:00 am):

• 1,245 additional positive cases of COVID-19

• 27,735 total cases statewide

• 707 total deaths statewide

• 113,735 patients tested negative to date County-specific information + statewide map: https://t.co/7pzosEXhEX — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) April 16, 2020

Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said: “COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Pennsylvania, and even though the daily increases are not exponential, now is not the time to become complacent. We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families, our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but other people as well. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders.”

Forty percent of the cases have been diagnosed in the 25-49 age group. Nearly 29% percent of cases are between the ages of 50-64.

Here is the full age breakdown from the state:

Less than 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

6% are aged 19-24;

Nearly 40% are aged 25-49;

Nearly 29% are aged 50-64; and

Nearly 23% are aged 65 or older.

In addition, Allegheny County health officials confirmed a large jump in deaths on Thursday due to a system delay. There are now 925 cases and 38 deaths.

Here is the daily county-by-county breakdown:

Adams 64; Deaths 1

Armstrong 29; Deaths 1

Beaver 158; Deaths 14

Bedford 9; Deaths 1

Berks 1335; Deaths 28

Blair 12

Bradford 19

Bucks 1300; Deaths 51

Butler 150; Deaths 5

Cambria 14; Deaths 1

Cameron 1

Carbon 112; Deaths 6

Centre 72

Chester 658; Deaths 25

Clarion 16

Clearfield 9

Clinton 8

Columbia 131; Deaths 3

Crawford 16

Cumberland 131; Deaths 4

Dauphin 271; Deaths 5

Delaware 1882; Deaths 59

Elk 2

Erie 42

Fayette 58; Deaths 3

Forest 5

Franklin 78

Fulton 2

Greene 23

Huntingdon 12

Indiana 43; Deaths 1

Jefferson 2

Juniata 47

Lackawanna 527; Deaths 26

Lancaster 914; Deaths 29

Lawrence 55; Deaths 5

Lebanon 349; Deaths 2

Lehigh 1922; Deaths 25

Luzerne 1567; Deaths 27

Lycoming 30

McKean 4

Mercer 47

Mifflin 15

Monroe 872; Deaths 28

Montgomery 2475; Deaths 82

Montour 44

Northampton 1251; Deaths 25

Northumberland 56

Perry 17; Deaths 1

Philadelphia 7347; Deaths 132

Pike 268; Deaths 7

Potter 4

Schuylkill 212; Deaths 3

Snyder 24; Deaths 1

Somerset 14

Sullivan 1

Susquehanna 40; Deaths 1

Tioga 13; Deaths 1

Union 23

Venango 6

Warren 1

Washington 71; Deaths 1

Wayne 75; Deaths 2

Westmoreland 237; Deaths 11

Wyoming 13

York 381; Deaths 4

The entire state remains under a Stay-At-Home Order. Also, all non-life-sustaining businesses have been ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide indefinitely.

