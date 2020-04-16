Comments
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s liquor agency says workers will be back on the job at more than 100 shuttered state-owned liquor stores to help process online orders.
Gov. Tom Wolf’s office gave the OK to reopen 106 of the state system’s 600 stores for online fulfillment but not for public retail sales.
The store closings have been a source of widespread complaints, especially since the state’s online ordering system has been unable to meet overwhelming customer demand in a state where the liquor board controls the overwhelming majority of retail sales of hard alcohol.
