PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is in stable condition after a shooting in Upper Hill.

On Thursday, the Pittsburgh police responded to a Shotspotter Alert for the 3100 block of Iowa Street at around 7:20 p.m.

Officials say they found no evidence of a shooting when they arrived, but later found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg in the 800 block of Anaheim Street.

The man was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police say a blue sedan was seen fleeing the scene at high speeds.

The investigation is underway.

