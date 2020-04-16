Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is in stable condition after a shooting in Upper Hill.
On Thursday, the Pittsburgh police responded to a Shotspotter Alert for the 3100 block of Iowa Street at around 7:20 p.m.
Officials say they found no evidence of a shooting when they arrived, but later found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg in the 800 block of Anaheim Street.
The man was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
Police say a blue sedan was seen fleeing the scene at high speeds.
The investigation is underway.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.