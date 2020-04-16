



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The NFL Draft is less than a month away, and each day of April leading up to the selections, KDKA will profile players on the Steelers’ radar.

Today, we take a look at the inside linebacker position.

The Steelers moved up to get Devin Bush in last year’s draft and it paid off.

Bush opened eyes in his rookie season, especially in Los Angeles against the Chargers. He had a scoop and score to start the game and then intercepted Philip Rivers on the next possession.

Bush finished his rookie season with 109 total tackles and 2 interceptions. Vince Williams is coming back, but the Steelers do have a void in the middle after they released Mark Barron and Tyler Matakevich left for Buffalo.

So they will once again, at some point in the draft, address the need for inside linebacker depth.

If they decide to do it early, Oklahoma’s Kenneth Murray could be an option. Murray is fast and physical.

We know the Steelers like speed in the middle. So another option could be Texas Tech linebacker Jordyn Brooks. He’s been clocked at 4.5 and is projected to be a 2nd day pick.

Ohio State’s Malik Harrison could be an option on day 3. Harrison had 4 .5 sacks for the Buckeyes last season and impressed scouts during Senior Bowl week.

Oregon’s Troy Dye and Alabama’s Anfernee Jennings are also considered to be mid-round picks.

Another intriguing prospect is from Pittsburgh. Michigan’s Khaleke Hudson, who’s from McKeesport, can project as a safety or inside linebacker. Hudson was also one of the prospects the Steelers met with and should be there on day 3. He would seem to be a good replacement for Mark Barron.