By Jon Delano
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A University of Pittsburgh law professor running for congress in Pittsburgh got a surprise endorsement.

Academy Award-winning actress Susan Sarandon tweeted support for Jerry Dickinson, who is running against incumbent Democrat Mike Doyle on June 2.

Sarandon said Dickinson is the candidate if voters want Medicare for All and the Green New Deal.

Dickinson told KDKA’s Jon Delano that he was taken by surprise by the endorsement.

“I don’t know Susan,” Dickinson said. “But it was great. It’s an honor to be endorsed by someone so famous, someone who is a bold leader and a progressive in politics. So we welcome it, wasn’t expected at all.”

Dickinson says he hopes this brings national attention to his race against Doyle.

