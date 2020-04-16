PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A University of Pittsburgh law professor running for congress in Pittsburgh got a surprise endorsement.
Academy Award-winning actress Susan Sarandon tweeted support for Jerry Dickinson, who is running against incumbent Democrat Mike Doyle on June 2.
Sarandon said Dickinson is the candidate if voters want Medicare for All and the Green New Deal.
Hey Pennsylvania's 18th Congressional District, including Pittsburg! Looking for a candidate willing to fight for Medicare for All, The Green New Deal & Affordable Housing? Check out @Dickinson2020 at https://t.co/rdJh54xBn0 and donate if you can! https://t.co/AnDOYbVVvJ
— Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) April 15, 2020
Dickinson told KDKA’s Jon Delano that he was taken by surprise by the endorsement.
“I don’t know Susan,” Dickinson said. “But it was great. It’s an honor to be endorsed by someone so famous, someone who is a bold leader and a progressive in politics. So we welcome it, wasn’t expected at all.”
Dickinson says he hopes this brings national attention to his race against Doyle.
You must log in to post a comment.