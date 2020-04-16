WEST BROWNSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – It was in a West Brownsville Walmart that state police say Tiffany Jane Good ran into problems when she allegedly tried a common theft tactic at the self check-out.

Trooper Robert Broadwater told KDKA “it’s called under-ringing.”

“She was scanning the Kool-Aid packets while filling the bags up with other items like clothing, groceries and food.”

What Good didn’t realize was the store loss prevention officer was on to her. When confronted by him, a bad situation for Good became worse.

Tonight on KDKA State Police say Tiffany Good was up to no good when she allegedly tried to steal items from a Washington County Wal-Mart.. However when questioned the 31 year old struck a store employee in the head with a blunt object and ran.. Details tonight on KDKA pic.twitter.com/oDW4T4Q6Ey — Ross Guidotti (@RossGuidotti) April 16, 2020

According to investigators, she struck the male victim in the head with a blunt object.

Then she was gone, taking off out of the store. The store employee, still in a daze after the blow to the head, couldn’t pursue her.

“She has a history of shoplifting, especially at that store,” said Broadwater.

Court records show recent retail theft arrests as well as a number of harassment charges against the 31-year-old.

Now since the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been a few food thefts in area stores, but this wasn’t. Troopers say this theft and assault were out of desperation.

“During a situation like the whole world is facing, it’s kinda despicable you’re gonna do something like that,” Broadwater said. “She’s offended before it’s not gonna be the last time she does it either.”

On the run for a few days, Tiffany Jane Good is now in custody held on $5,000 dollars bond. She’s charged with multiple counts including robbery and assault.