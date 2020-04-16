



GREENSBURG (KDKA) – A Westmoreland County Transit Authority operator has tested positive for coronavirus.

The positive test was reported on Wednesday.

The operator is currently isolated and following medical guidance. They will not return to work until they are medically cleared to return.

Their last day of work was Saturday, April 11.

According to the Westmoreland County Transit Authority, the operator had very little contact with passengers and other employees on that Saturday.

The bus they drove that day received disinfectant cleaning at the end of the day.

The transit authority has identified employees that came in close contact with the employee.

According to the Pennsylvania State Department of Health, there are 237 positive cases of COVID-19 in Westmoreland County.

