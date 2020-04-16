



HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania Senate passed a bill on Wednesday to reopen businesses if they follow social distancing guidelines set by the CDC.

However, Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman said on Twitter that Governor Tom Wolf is likely to veto Senate Bill 613.

This means that all non-essential businesses will remain closed if Gov. Wolf follows through with the veto.

However, opening or staying closed has turned into a political issue.

Republicans accuse Gov. Wolf of creating a secretive process for determining which businesses stay open and which ones close.

Meanwhile, Democrats accuse Republicans of ignoring health experts and risking lives.

Another bill passed by the Senate, Senate Bill 327, would give county governments the authority to develop individual plans to reopen businesses on their own.

It has been nearly a month when Gov. Tom Wolf closed non-life-sustaining businesses in Pennsylvania.

A waiver system was set up for businesses wanting to reopen but most of them have their doors closed.

“The course we’re on right now is the least bad choice we have to make,” said. Gov. Wolf. “With all the painful decisions to go along with it, it’s the right course for Pennsylvania.”

While Gov. Wolf has ten days to decide on the bill, Pennsylvania Health Secretary wrote senators saying the bills would have a “devastating” impact on the administration’s ability to fight COVID-19.

