



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The NFL Draft is less than a month away, and each day of April leading up to the selections, KDKA will profile players on the Steelers’ radar.

Today, we take a look at the offensive guard position.

CHECK OUT MORE EYE ON THE DRAFT: Special Teams | Fullback | Center | Defensive End | Cornerback | Punter | Safety | Tight End | Quarterback | Defensive Line | Offensive Tackle | Inside Linebacker

The Steelers have some holes to fill on the offensive line, especially inside.

Ramon Foster retired and B.J. Finney signed with Seattle.

The Steelers did bring in Stefen Wisniewski to fill one of the voids.

Wisniewski is in line to take over for Foster but depth is an issue for the Steelers

I could see the Steelers addressing the offensive line earlier and drafting a guard in the third or fourth round.

Georgia’s Solomon Kindley falls right into that category. Kindley is considered to be one of the best run blockers on the board.

One of the reason’s Steelers running back Benny Snell was so dominant at Kentucky was because of guard Logan Stenberg. Stenberg opened up big holes for Snell, and he is another guy that should be there in the middle rounds. I’m sure Snell wouldn’t mind seeing Stenberg back in front of him again.

One player that would be a perfect fit for Pittsburgh is Oregon’s Shane Lemieux.

He obviously has the right name. Lemieux started 52 games at left guard for the Ducks and that’s exactly what the Steelers need right now.

Lemieux is moving up draft boards but is still expected to go somewhere in the fourth or fifth round.