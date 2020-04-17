



NORRISTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) – The 2020 Special Olympics Pennsylvania Summer Games scheduled for June 11-13 at Penn State have been canceled.

“While it is heartbreaking to announce this decision to cancel the Torch Run and Summer Games,” said Matthew Aaron, SOPA’s President, and CEO. “Our hope is to capture the spirit of our athletes and volunteers via the Virtual Summer Games. The athletes of Special Olympics Pennsylvania and our coaches, families, Law Enforcement Torch Run partners, sponsors, and volunteers are an amazing and resilient group. We will come through this crisis stronger and more unified than ever!”

Special Olympics Pennsylvania is now working with athlete leaders, Penn State, the volunteer committee, law enforcement partners, and sponsors to plan a “Virtual Summer Games.”

Details are expected in the near future.

This summer would’ve marked the 33rd consecutive year the games were hosted at Penn State and both the Special Olympics and Penn State have committed to keeping the games in State College moving forward.

‘Penn State University and our entire community always look forward to hosting the amazing Special Olympics athletes and their coaches, volunteers, and guests each June. We will miss them and their families this year. But, we all look forward to the day when we can welcome everyone back to campus again,” said Eric Barron, President of Penn State.

Earlier this month, athletes were shocked to learn one of their regional tournaments were canceled.