



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department says the number of Coronavirus-related deaths has climbed to 43, and the total number of cases of the virus county-wide now stands at 947.

Of the those patients, 176 have been or are hospitalized.

Health officials confirmed five additional deaths and 22 additional cases Friday.

UPDATED: A typo caused the numbers to show incorrectly in the bar graph. We apologize for the error. The corrected is attached. This is the COVID-19 Daily Update for April 17, 2020. The following data includes all counts since March 14, when the first case was reported. pic.twitter.com/NLw1ts2WBd — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) April 17, 2020

The county’s COVID-19 Dashboard, with additional demographic info, is available by going to https://t.co/xgXnleyiAB. It is updated each day by noon and also shares data on race and provides confirmed case info in different age groupings and categories. — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) April 17, 2020

There are still more cases in women than in men. The Health Department says 53 percent of the patients are female, and 47 percent of them are male.

The highest number of cases still remains in the 25-49 age range, with the 50-64 age range next.

Here is the age breakdown:

00-04 – 2 (less than 1%)

05-12 – 4 (less than 1%)

13-18 – 10 (1%)

19-24 – 74 (8%)

25-49 – 351 (37%)

50-64 – 264 (28%)

65 + — 242 (26%)

“We continue to extend our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of those who have lost loved ones, and our thoughts go out to all those who have been impacted,” the Health Department says.

