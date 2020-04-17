BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pa. Health Dept. Says Statewide Cases Now Over 29,000, Death Toll Stands At 756
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department says the number of Coronavirus-related deaths has climbed to 43, and the total number of cases of the virus county-wide now stands at 947.

Of the those patients, 176 have been or are hospitalized.

Health officials confirmed five additional deaths and 22 additional cases Friday.

There are still more cases in women than in men. The Health Department says 53 percent of the patients are female, and 47 percent of them are male.

The highest number of cases still remains in the 25-49 age range, with the 50-64 age range next.

Here is the age breakdown:

  • 00-04 – 2 (less than 1%)
  • 05-12 – 4 (less than 1%)
  • 13-18 – 10 (1%)
  • 19-24 – 74 (8%)
  • 25-49 – 351 (37%)
  • 50-64 – 264 (28%)
  • 65 + — 242 (26%)

“We continue to extend our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of those who have lost loved ones, and our thoughts go out to all those who have been impacted,” the Health Department says.

