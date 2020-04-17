PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There are a lot of things we are worrying about right now, and a lot of people are complaining about headaches.

In her ongoing series “Checking in with Susan Koeppen,” Susan Koeppen checks in with Registered Dietician, Trisha Cousins, from UPMC. They discuss the food and drinks that can trigger headaches.

Koeppen: “Why are we getting these headaches?”

Cousins: “[Headaches] can be linked to work stress, anxiety, changes in our sleep routine, and even potentially some foods.”

Dairy, coffee, wine and even chocolate can trigger headaches.

Koeppen: “What about dehydration? Are we getting some of these headaches because we aren’t drinking enough water?”

Cousins: “I think that could be a really good part of this. Water is essential to life, up to 60 percent of our body is made of water. Even mild dehydration can impact your mood, your memory and even how well you are able to process information.”

Koeppen: “How much water should you drink everyday?”

Cousins: “We typically get 20 percent of the water we need from the food we eat. So, when we are taking that into account, women need about nine cups of fluid and men need 12 1/2 cups of fluid a day. That will help replenish the amount of fluid lost in the day.”

She adds that getting fresh air and exercise can also help with headaches.