PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man wanted on two outstanding warrants, both for child sexual assault, has been arrested.

Pittsburgh Police and the U.S. Marshal’s Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force arrested 46-year-old Akela Kwame Vance when he arrived at work Friday morning.

He was taken into custody on Progress Street on the North Side.

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Police)

Police say he was wanted on two City of Pittsburgh warrants that were related to child sexual assault.

He faces multiple charges, including involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent assault and unlawful contact with minors.

