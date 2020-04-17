MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (KDKA) – All four people supported at a Citizen Care community home and one person who provides direct care have tested positive for coronavirus.
Citizen Care says the first resident was diagnosed on April 7. As of Friday, all four residents living at the community integrated home, which supports people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, tested positive for COVID-19.
A direct support caregiver has also tested positive, but is a contracted professional and not a Citizen Care employee. They are self-isolating and self-monitoring.
“In all four cases, the Citizen Care nursing staff and house staff monitored each individual’s symptoms of Coronavirus and followed the recommended guidelines for providing care, until medical professionals directed that hospital intervention was needed. All four individuals are under the care of physicians and will remain hospitalized in quarantine until instructed otherwise by doctors,” a press release says.
The company, headquartered in McKees Rocks, goes on to say that the site is currently closed and is being “professionally cleaned and thoroughly sanitized.”
