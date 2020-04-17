Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Parkway Center Giant Eagle is being temporarily converted into a curbside pickup center, the company announced Friday.
The store will close on May 1 at 9 p.m. and shift to curbside pickup and delivery on May 3.
Giant Eagle says there will be no public in-store shopping during the closure.
“This location will fulfill next-day pickup and delivery orders, and all payments will be processed online to reduce contact between guests and Team Members. Slots will be available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., daily,” Giant Eagle said in a release.
The in-store pharmacy will continue to offer prescription pick up or drop off inside the pharmacy or at the walk-up window, Giant Eagle says.
