



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – More than three weeks after the first COVID-19 case was reported in a staff member at the Kane Community Living Center in Glen Hazel, eight residents have recovered from the virus.

On Friday, Kane Community Living Centers Director Dennis Biondo and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mario Fatigati held a conference call about mitigation efforts in place for residents and staff.

There’s a case cluster in Glen Hazel, which was the first of the county’s nursing homes to report a positive case back on March 25. Biondo says it was difficult to slow the spread there as sometimes it takes days to show symptoms of the virus.

Kane officials also wanted to stress transparency, and said daily updated numbers will be posted online here.

Fifty residents and 23 staff at Glen Hazel have tested positive for COVID-19. Four residents have died and eight are considered to have recovered from the virus. Two Glen Hazel residents are currently hospitalized.

The Scott and Ross facilities both have one staff member who has tested positive. At McKeesport, one resident and one staff member have tested positive.

The county says it suspended testing at the Glen Hazel facility and is using full PPE for all staff, regardless of whether residents have tested positive.

“Our singular focus during this difficult time is protecting and caring for our residents and staff,” said Biondo in a press release.

“We have been grateful for the continued communication with and guidance from the Health Department and remain focused and committed to ensuring that we continue to provide the quality of care for which we have become known.”

