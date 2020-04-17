Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man accused of shooting and killing a woman in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood has been arrested.
Pittsburgh Police announced Friday 44-year-old Sanders Barber was arrested in New Jersey by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force with help from state police.
He’s accused of shooting a woman in the 7000 block of Monticello Street.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found 32-year-old Shadea Johnson with a gunshot wound. She is from Homewood.
She was pronounced dead by paramedics shortly after their arrival.
Police have not said what led to the shooting.
